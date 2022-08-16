ANI Pharmaceuticals Gets FDA Approval For Dexamethasone Tablets USP

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) said on Tuesday that it has received approval from the FDA for the Abbreviated New Drug Application for Dexamethasone Tablets USP 1.5mg, 4mg, and 6mg.

ANI's Dexamethasone Tablets USP 1.5mg, 4mg and 6mg are the generic version of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) Decadron.

Dexamethasone is used to treat arthritis, blood and hormone disorders, allergic reactions, skin diseases, eye problems, breathing problems, bowel disorders, cancer, and immune system disorders.

The current U.S. market for Dexamethasone Tablets USP 1.5mg, 4mg and 6mg stands at around $59.8 million per year, according to IQVIA/IMS Health, a healthcare data and analytics provider.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.