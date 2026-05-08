ANI Pharmaceuticals Boosts FY26 Outlook; Stock Up 7.2% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) raised its adjusted earnings and net revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in the range of $9.19 to $9.69 per share on net revenues between $1.080 billion and $1.140 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $8.83 to $9.34 per share on net revenues between $1.055 billion and $1.115 billion.

Effective on May 8, 2026, ANIs board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $100.0 million in common stock through May 2029.

In Friday's pre-market trading, ANIP is trading on the Nasdaq at $89.94, up $6.03 or 7.19 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.