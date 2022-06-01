Markets
ANIP

ANI Pharma Receives FDA Approval For Fludrocortisone Acetate Tablets

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) said Wednesday that it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the Abbreviated New Drug Application or ANDA for Fludrocortisone Acetate Tablets USP, 0.1 mg.

ANI's Fludrocortisone Acetate Tablets are the generic version of the Reference Listed Drug Florinef. The current annual U.S. market for Fludrocortisone Acetate Tablets, 0.1 mg is approximately $24.2 million, according to IQVIA/IMS Health, ahealthcare data and analytics provider.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANIP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular