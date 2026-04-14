BioTech
ANIP

ANI Pharma To Launch Generic Version Of Anticonvulsant Carbatrol

April 14, 2026 — 05:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP), a biopharmaceutical company, announced on Monday the launch of carbamazepine extended-release capsules, a generic version of the anticonvulsant Carbatrol.

Carbatrol has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for preventing seizures and in treating nerve pain associated with trigeminal neuralgia or diabetic neuropathy.

The U.S. annual sales for carbamazepine extended-release capsules were $65 million as of February 2026.

Previously, on April 8, 2026, the company reported FDA approval of the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for isosorbide mononitrate tablet USP. The drug is a generic version of Monoket, a vasodilator that widens blood vessels and prevents angina attacks.

ANIP closed Monday at $78.31, down 0.06%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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