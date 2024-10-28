Anhui Expressway Announces New Cost-Sharing Agreements

Anhui Expressway Company (HK:0995) has released an update.

Anhui Expressway Company has entered into cost-sharing agreements to manage expenses related to CPC and ETC cards with several affiliated companies. These agreements, effective from October 2024, allocate costs based on the toll revenue ratios of each company. This move reflects the company’s strategic approach to optimize cost management in coordination with provincial toll operations.

