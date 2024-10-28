News & Insights

Stocks
AUHEF

Anhui Expressway Announces New Cost-Sharing Agreements

October 28, 2024 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Anhui Expressway Company (HK:0995) has released an update.

Anhui Expressway Company has entered into cost-sharing agreements to manage expenses related to CPC and ETC cards with several affiliated companies. These agreements, effective from October 2024, allocate costs based on the toll revenue ratios of each company. This move reflects the company’s strategic approach to optimize cost management in coordination with provincial toll operations.

For further insights into HK:0995 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUHEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.