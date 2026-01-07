ANGO Stock Dips Despite Q2 Earnings Beat, Gross Margin Improves

AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO reported breakeven adjusted earnings per share for second-quarter fiscal 2026, marking an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted loss of 4 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric was pegged at a loss of 10 cents.

Pro-forma basis excludes the divested Dialysis and BioSentry businesses, the divested PICC and Midline product portfolios and the discontinued Radiofrequency and Syntrax products.

On a pro-forma basis, the fiscal second-quarter GAAP loss per share was 15 cents, reflecting an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 26 cents.

ANGO’s Revenue Details

Pro-forma revenues in the fiscal second quarter totaled $79.4 million, up 8.8% year over year on a reported basis. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5%.

The company continued to see strong contributions from its Med Tech (which includes the Auryon peripheral atherectomy platform, the thrombus management platform and the NanoKnife irreversible electroporation platform) and Med Device businesses during the quarter.

However, shares of this company lost nearly 13.5% in yesterday’s trading.

AngioDynamics’ Geographical Analysis

In the quarter under review, U.S. net revenues totaled $67.6 million, up 7.8% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $62.3 million.

Pro-forma International revenues totaled $11.8 million, up 8.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level on a reported basis. Our projection for the metric was $10.2 million.

ANGO’s Segmental Analysis

AngioDynamics derives revenues from two businesses — Med Tech and Med Device.

The Med Tech business’ pro-forma net sales in the fiscal second quarter were $35.7 million, reflecting an uptick of 13% year over year. Our projection for the metric was $32.7 million.

The rise was primarily driven by increased net sales of Auryon, which amounted to $16.3 million (up 18.6% year over year), and Mechanical Thrombectomy revenues (including AngioVac and AlphaVac) of $11 million (up 3.9% year over year). AngioVac revenues totaled $7.5 million (down 7.5% year over year) and AlphaVac revenues amounted to $3.5 million (up 40.2% year over year). Total NanoKnife revenues were $7.3 million, up 22.2% year over year.

Pro-forma Med Device revenues totaled $43.8 million, up 5.6% from the year-ago period’s level. This figure compares to our projection of $39.9 million.

AngioDynamics’ Margin Analysis

In the quarter under review, AngioDynamics’ pro forma gross profit rose 14% to $44.8 million. The pro forma gross margin expanded 170 basis points to 56.4%. We had projected a pro forma gross margin of 54.2% for the quarter.

Sales and marketing expenses on a pro forma basis increased 4.4% year over year to $26.7 million. Research and development expenses on a pro forma basis increased 20.7% to $7.8 million, while general and administrative expenses declined 2.3% to $10.2 million. On a pro forma basis, total operating expenses of $50.9 million, flat year over year.

Total operating loss on a pro forma basis totaled $6.1 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s loss of $11.1 million.

ANGO’s Cash Position

AngioDynamics exited the second quarter of fiscal 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $41.6 million compared with $38.8 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

The company ended the quarter with no debt on its balance sheet.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities was $11.3 million compared with $15.8 million a year ago.

AngioDynamics’ FY26 Guidance

AngioDynamics has updated its guidance for fiscal 2026.

The company expects net sales to be in the range of $312-$314 million, up from the previous guidance of $308-$313 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $309.7 million.

AngioDynamics continues to expect its Med Tech revenue growth to be in the range of 14-16%, while Med Device revenue growth is now projected to increase flat to 1% compared with the previous guidance of flat growth over the comparable fiscal 2025 period.

Management continues to expect the tariffs to have a $4-$6 million impact on its overall topline and segmental performance.

The adjusted loss per share continues to be projected between 33 cents and 23 cents, including the tariff impacts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at a loss of 28 cents per share.

Our Take on ANGO

AngioDynamics delivered a strong fiscal second-quarter 2026, with revenue rising 8.8% year over year to $79.4 million, reflecting solid execution across both operating segments. Growth was led by the higher-margin Med Tech portfolio, which increased 13% and now accounts for 45% of total revenue, underscoring the company’s ongoing mix shift toward faster-growing platforms. Improved product mix, manufacturing optimization initiatives, and pricing actions drove gross margin expansion of 170 basis points to 56.4%.

Auryon remained a key growth engine, delivering its 18th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth as hospital penetration continued to improve volumes and economics. International contribution also began to materialize following CE Mark approval, while clinical initiatives such as the AMBITION BTK study and longer-term coronary expansion efforts support further addressable market growth.

Mechanical Thrombectomy posted mid-single-digit growth, with AlphaVac delivering strong momentum on new account wins and sequential growth, partially offset by a tough year-over-year comparison for AngioVac. Importantly, the platform advanced meaningfully on the regulatory front, securing IDE approvals for the AlphaReturn blood management system and the PAVE study, along with expanded FDA clearance, developments management views as catalysts for accelerating adoption and broadening clinical use.

AngioDynamics’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ANGO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Medpace Holdings MEDP and Boston Scientific BSX.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, posted a third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. Revenues of $2.51 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 11.9% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.34%.

Medpace, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a third-quarter 2025 EPS of $3.86, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.29%. Revenues of $659.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.04%.

MEDP has an estimated earnings growth rate of 17.1% for 2025 compared with the industry’s 16.6% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.28%.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. Revenues of $5.07 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

BSX has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 16.4% compared with the industry’s 13.5% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.36%.

