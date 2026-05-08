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AngloGold Ashanti Q1 Net Income Rises

May 08, 2026 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU, AGD.L, ANG.JO) reported that its first quarter earnings attributable to equity shareholders increased to $1.28 billion from $443 million, prior year. Earnings per ordinary share, in cents, was 251 compared to 88. Headline earnings were $1.29 billion compared to $447 million. Headline earnings per share, in US cents, was 252 compared to 88.

First quarter revenue from product sales were $3.24 billion, up substantially from $1.96 billion, a year ago.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, AngloGold Ashanti shares are up 4.33 percent to $104.50.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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