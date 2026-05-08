AngloGold Ashanti Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU, AGD.L, ANG.JO) reported that its first quarter earnings attributable to equity shareholders increased to $1.28 billion from $443 million, prior year. Earnings per ordinary share, in cents, was 251 compared to 88. Headline earnings were $1.29 billion compared to $447 million. Headline earnings per share, in US cents, was 252 compared to 88.

First quarter revenue from product sales were $3.24 billion, up substantially from $1.96 billion, a year ago.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, AngloGold Ashanti shares are up 4.33 percent to $104.50.

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