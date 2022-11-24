Markets

Anglo American, Aurubis Join To Develop Assurance On Sustainable Copper Value Chain

November 24, 2022 — 03:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Anglo American PLC (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Aurubis (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) to develop a copper product offering to provide assurance around the way copper is mined, processed, transported and brought to market. The companies have also committed to be assessed against the Copper Mark Chain of Custody Standard.

Under the collaboration, Anglo American and Aurubis will explore the opportunity for technology-driven traceability solutions to bring greater transparency to the entire production cycle, as well as areas of common interest in technology development.

