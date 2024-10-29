Anglesey Mining Receives Positive Feedback for Parys Mountain

Anglesey Mining (GB:AYM) has released an update.

Anglesey Mining has received positive feedback from statutory consultees on its Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Report for the Parys Mountain Mine project, aligning with company expectations. This feedback will be instrumental for the North Wales Minerals and Waste Planning Service in formulating its formal Scoping Opinion. Anglesey Mining is committed to engaging with stakeholders to ensure the project’s environmental and economic benefits are maximized.

