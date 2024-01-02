ANGLE Plc Signs Contract With Eisai - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ANGLE plc (AGL.L) has signed a contract with the Eisai Inc. Under the contract, in a pilot study worth $250 thousand to ANGLE, ANGLE will provide CTC analysis with its Portrait HER2 assay to assess breast cancer patients' HER2 status in a Phase II study of the HER2 targeting antibody-drug conjugate BB-1701.

ANGLE CEO, Andrew Newland, said: "ANGLE's Portrait HER2 assay provides a way to evaluate HER2 status in patients where a tissue biopsy at the metastatic site either fails or is not feasible. Eisai is utilising our new HER2 assay for this study and believe that a successful pilot study will lead the way to major expansion of this line of our business going forward."

