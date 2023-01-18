Angion (ANGN) Down on Merger Agreement With Private Biotech

Angion Biomedica Corp. ANGN announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with the privately-held biotech, Elicio Therapeutics, wherein the latter will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Angion in an all-stock transaction.

Following the successful completion of the merger, the combined company will continue to operate under the name of Elicio Therapeutics and is likely to trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol (“ELTX”). The headquarters of the company will be in Boston, MA.

Shares of Angion were down 30.9% on Tuesday following the announcement of the news. The stock has plunged 68.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 8.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The combined company’s lead pipeline candidate will be Elicio Therapeutics’ ELI-002, a therapeutic cancer vaccine targeting mKRAS-driven tumors developed with Elicio’s proprietary lymph node-targeting AMP technology. The company will focus on developing immunotherapies based on this AMP technology.

ELI-002 is currently being evaluated in the phase I AMPLIFY-201 study for treating patients who have mKRAS-driven tumors, including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and colorectal cancer. An additional phase Ib/II study on ELI-002 is expected to begin in the second half of the ongoing year.

Per the merger agreement, Elicio stockholders will receive newly issued shares of Angion common stock with the existing stockholders of Angion likely owning around 34.5% while Elicio stockholders will own 65.5% of the newly combined company.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Post the merger, the executive team of Elicio, headed by current chief executive officer Robert Connelly, will run the new combined company.

In July 2022, Angion began a process to explore strategic options to enhance shareholder value. As a part of this process, the likely strategic options include a merger, reverse merger, other business combinations, sale of assets, licensing, or other strategic transactions involving Angion.

The company decided to discontinue the development of its pipeline candidate ANG-3070 for all indications as well as stopped most of the other development activities.

