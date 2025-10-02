AngioDynamics Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) released Loss for first quarter that Decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$10.903 million, or -$0.26 per share. This compares with -$12.798 million, or -$0.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AngioDynamics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$4.179 million or -$0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $75.711 million from $67.491 million last year.

AngioDynamics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has revised up its outlook, where it expects revenue better than Street view.

Excluding items, AngioDynamics now expects a loss of $0.33 to $0.23 per share, compared with the prior guidance for a loss of $0.35 to $0.25 per share. Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated to be $6 million to $10 million as against $3 million to $8 million previously.

For the full year, the company now projects sales of $308 million to $313 million, higher than the previous guidance of $305 to $310 million.

Analysts, on average, forecast AngioDynamics to report an annual loss of $0.31 per share on revenue of $307.2 million. Analysts’ estimates typically exclude special items.

ANGO was up by 5.60% at $11.69 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

