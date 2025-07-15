Markets
ANGO

AngioDynamics Guides FY26 Revenues Above Estimates - Update

July 15, 2025 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, medical devices company AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) initiated its adjusted loss and net sales guidance for the full year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted loss in a range of $0.35 to $0.25 per share on net sales between $305 million and $310 million.

On average, three analysts polled expect the company to report a loss of $0.23 per share on net sales of $304.86 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it expects a $4.0 million to $6.0 million impact from tariffs, based on the Company's point of view on the current tariff situation, as of July 15, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ANGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.