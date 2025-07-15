AngioDynamics Guides FY26 Revenues Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, medical devices company AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) initiated its adjusted loss and net sales guidance for the full year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted loss in a range of $0.35 to $0.25 per share on net sales between $305 million and $310 million.

On average, three analysts polled expect the company to report a loss of $0.23 per share on net sales of $304.86 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it expects a $4.0 million to $6.0 million impact from tariffs, based on the Company's point of view on the current tariff situation, as of July 15, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.