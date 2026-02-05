AngioDynamics (ANGO) Down 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for AngioDynamics (ANGO). Shares have lost about 3.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is AngioDynamics due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

AngioDynamics Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Gross Margin Improves

AngioDynamics reported breakeven adjusted earnings per share for second-quarter fiscal 2026, marking an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted loss of 4 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric was pegged at a loss of 10 cents.

Pro-forma basis excludes the divested Dialysis and BioSentry businesses, the divested PICC and Midline product portfolios and the discontinued Radiofrequency and Syntrax products.

On a pro-forma basis, the fiscal second-quarter GAAP loss per share was 15 cents, reflecting an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 26 cents.

ANGO’s Revenue Details

Pro-forma revenues in the fiscal second quarter totaled $79.4 million, up 8.8% year over year on a reported basis. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5%.

The company continued to see strong contributions from its Med Tech (which includes the Auryon peripheral atherectomy platform, the thrombus management platform and the NanoKnife irreversible electroporation platform) and Med Device businesses during the quarter.

AngioDynamics’ Geographical Analysis

In the quarter under review, U.S. net revenues totaled $67.6 million, up 7.8% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $62.3 million.

Pro-forma International revenues totaled $11.8 million, up 8.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level on a reported basis. Our projection for the metric was $10.2 million.

ANGO’s Segmental Analysis

AngioDynamics derives revenues from two businesses — Med Tech and Med Device.

The Med Tech business’ pro-forma net sales in the fiscal second quarter were $35.7 million, reflecting an uptick of 13% year over year. Our projection for the metric was $32.7 million.

The rise was primarily driven by increased net sales of Auryon, which amounted to $16.3 million (up 18.6% year over year), and Mechanical Thrombectomy revenues (including AngioVac and AlphaVac) of $11 million (up 3.9% year over year). AngioVac revenues totaled $7.5 million (down 7.5% year over year) and AlphaVac revenues amounted to $3.5 million (up 40.2% year over year). Total NanoKnife revenues were $7.3 million, up 22.2% year over year.

Pro-forma Med Device revenues totaled $43.8 million, up 5.6% from the year-ago period’s level. This figure compares to our projection of $39.9 million.

AngioDynamics’ Margin Analysis

In the quarter under review, AngioDynamics’ pro forma gross profit rose 14% to $44.8 million. The pro forma gross margin expanded 170 basis points to 56.4%. We had projected a pro forma gross margin of 54.2% for the quarter.

Sales and marketing expenses on a pro forma basis increased 4.4% year over year to $26.7 million. Research and development expenses on a pro forma basis increased 20.7% to $7.8 million, while general and administrative expenses declined 2.3% to $10.2 million. On a pro forma basis, total operating expenses of $50.9 million, flat year over year.

Total operating loss on a pro forma basis totaled $6.1 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s loss of $11.1 million.

ANGO’s Cash Position

AngioDynamics exited the second quarter of fiscal 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $41.6 million compared with $38.8 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

The company ended the quarter with no debt on its balance sheet.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities was $11.3 million compared with $15.8 million a year ago.

AngioDynamics’ FY26 Guidance

AngioDynamics has updated its guidance for fiscal 2026.

The company expects net sales to be in the range of $312-$314 million, up from the previous guidance of $308-$313 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $309.7 million.

AngioDynamics continues to expect its Med Tech revenue growth to be in the range of 14-16%, while Med Device revenue growth is now projected to increase flat to 1% compared with the previous guidance of flat growth over the comparable fiscal 2025 period.

Management continues to expect the tariffs to have a $4-$6 million impact on its overall topline and segmental performance.

The adjusted loss per share continues to be projected between 33 cents and 23 cents, including the tariff impacts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at a loss of 28 cents per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -31.25% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, AngioDynamics has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, AngioDynamics has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

