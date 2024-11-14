News & Insights

Anghami Inc. Reports Robust Growth in 2024

November 14, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

Anghami Inc. (ANGH) has released an update.

Anghami Inc. has reported impressive growth in 2024 with a 28% rise in streaming engagement and an 18% increase in average revenue per user. The company’s strategic initiatives, including technological innovations and new content offerings, have strengthened its position as a leading entertainment platform in the MENA region. These developments signal a promising outlook for investors interested in the dynamic digital entertainment market.

