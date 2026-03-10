ANET Rises 73.3% in a Year: How Should You Play the Stock?

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET has gained 73.3% in the past year against the Internet software industry’s decline of 1.3%. The stock has outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500 during the same time frame.



It has also outperformed its peers like Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE and Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO. HPE has gained 42.1%, and Cisco has soared 25.6% during this period.

Strength in AI Networking Vertical and Cash Flow Growth are Tailwinds

Arista is benefiting from growing AI infrastructure spending cycles. AI deployments across industries are leading to a surge in data traffic. These AI workloads are putting pressure on the front-end cloud. The factor is driving migration to 800 gig Ethernet, which is necessary to support high-bandwidth AI traffic. Consequently, back-end network deployments connect GPU clusters that train an AI model. Arista’s AI-related revenue growth is driven by both front-end and back-end deployments. The company targets AI networking revenues of $3.25 billion in 2026, backed by healthy traction in the AI data center market.



Per a Precedence Research report, the AI in networks market size is projected to grow from $15.28 billion in 2025 to $192.42 billion in 2034, with a compound annual growth rate of 32.51%. The company is steadily expanding its portfolio to capitalize on this emerging market trend. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company introduced the R4 series networking platforms designed to support AI data centers and backbone routing infrastructure. Key capabilities include greater power efficiency, reduced AI job competition time, integrated security, high-performance switching and routing.



It launched VESPA (Virtual Ethernet Segment with Proxy ARP) to support large wireless campus environments such as universities, large corporate offices and campuses. It enables organizations to create large-scale WLAN mobility networks and maintain seamless connectivity as users move between access points. The company extended the capability of its AVA (Autonomous Virtual Assist), an AI-driven system designed to automate network operations. This will enable enterprises to reduce manual troubleshooting, reduce downtime and improve operational efficiency. Arista also unveiled ruggedized campus switches engineered for smart factories, warehouses, outdoor installation and industrial campuses. Such innovative product launches bode well for long-term growth.



In 2025, Arista generated $4.37 billion of net cash from operating activities compared with $3.71 billion in 2024. Arista’s cash flow momentum continues to be driven by solid growth in profitability, optimized cost structure and efficient working capital management.

Major Challenges

Arista’s growth prospects are heavily tied to AI Infrastructure spending by enterprises. Moreover, it continues to derive a substantial portion of its revenue from a limited number of large customers, leading to high customer concentration risk.



AI networking hardware depends heavily on memory and semiconductor components. Shortages of these components remain a concern. Moreover, rising component costs are putting pressure on gross margin. Growing geopolitical volatility, rising energy prices and overall global macro headwinds can further raise the price of components. Current geopolitical unrest can also lead to constrained spending on AI infrastructure buildout by businesses, which can significantly impact Arista’s financial results.



Arista faces competition from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Cisco in the AI networking space. HPE is benefiting from a robust demand environment for its edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, backed by growing digital transformation initiatives. With the acquisition of Juniper Networks, HPE has significantly strengthened its networking domain in AI, cloud and hybrid solutions. Cisco is also benefiting from the growing demand for its AI networking solutions. Growing competition can impede Arista’s growth prospects.



During the fourth quarter, total operating expenses were $530.9 million, up from $431.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Research & development costs rose to $348.4 million from $285 million. Sales and marketing expenses also increased to $139.1 million from $111 million due to a rise in headcount, new product introduction costs and higher variable compensation expenditures. Despite operating income growth, such an increase in expenses continues to weigh on margin.

Estimate Revision Trend

Earnings estimates for Arista for 2026 and 2027 have increased over the past 60 days.



Key Valuation Metric of ANET

From a valuation standpoint, Arista trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 37.79, higher than the industry.



End Note

Arista offers one of the broadest ranges of datacenter and campus Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers in the industry. Backed by its broad portfolio offerings and strong focus on innovation, the company will likely continue to boast a leadership position in the AI data center market in the upcoming quarters. Strong growth in cash flow is a positive. Upward estimate revision underscores investors’ growing confidence in the stock’s growth potential. However, customer concentration and heavy reliance on AI infrastructure spending are concerns. Rising component costs, macro headwinds induced by growing geopolitical unrest and an increase in energy prices can impact margins. Stiff competition with other industry leaders, such as HPE and CSCO, is a headwind. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Arista appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

