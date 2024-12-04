News & Insights

Andromeda Metals Issues Incentive-Based Equity Securities

December 04, 2024 — 01:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Andromeda Metals Limited (AU:ADN) has released an update.

Andromeda Metals Limited has announced the issuance of over 62 million unquoted equity securities, including performance rights and zero exercise price options for directors and employees, as part of their incentive scheme. This move signals potential growth opportunities and strategic incentives to align the interests of the management and employees with the company’s future performance.

