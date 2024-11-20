Andromeda Metals Cautions Investors on Future Risks

Andromeda Metals Limited (AU:ADN) has released an update.

Andromeda Metals Limited has released a presentation outlining their current activities and plans, emphasizing the inherent risks and uncertainties in their projections. Investors are advised to conduct their own due diligence, as the company has not provided any guarantees regarding future performance. The presentation underscores the importance of professional advice before making investment decisions in Andromeda’s securities.

