Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Loads Up on 25,219 NVDA Shares in Q2 2025

Key Points The firm added 25,219 shares of Nvidia during Q2 2025.

This was a significant allocation increase, making Nvidia nearly 4% of the portfolio’s reported AUM as of the end of Q2.

The purchase lifted the firm's Nvidia stake to 31,225 shares, valued at $4.93 million as of July 10, 2025.

On July 10, 2025, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors disclosed in its second-quarter 13F filing with the SEC that it had purchased 25,219 shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the period. This boosted the firm's Nvidia holdings to 31,225 shares, a position that was worth $4.93 million as of July 10, 2025.

What else to know

The Nvidia position was 3.97% of the firm’s 13F AUM as of the end of Q2 2025.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors' top five holdings as of the filing:

GLD: $19.85 million (16.0% of AUM)

JPM: $12.04 million (9.7% of AUM)

AMSC: $11.21 million (9.0% of AUM)

NFLX: $11.01 million (8.9% of AUM)

UBER: $10.83 million (8.7% of AUM)

Nvidia stock closed at $164.10 on July 10, 2025, up 24.90% over the past year, and outpacing the S&P 500 by 12.29 percentage points. As of that date, Nvidia's forward P/E was 38.02. Its 5-year revenue CAGR stands at 64.2%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $148.51 billion Net income (TTM) $76.77 billion Dividend yield 0.02% One-year price change 24.90%

Company snapshot

Nvidia is a global leader in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence, with a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion as of July 10, 2025. The company’s strategy centers on innovation in GPU technology and AI platforms, enabling it to capture demand across gaming, data center, and automotive sectors. Nvidia's competitive edge is built on its robust ecosystem, deep expertise in accelerated computing, and a diversified customer base spanning multiple industries.

It delivers graphics processing units (GPUs), AI computing platforms, data center solutions, and networking products for gaming, professional visualization, and enterprise applications.

It generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced semiconductor hardware and related software, targeting high-growth markets such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and autonomous systems.

The company serves original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, automotive companies, and system builders globally.

Foolish take

Investment and wealth management advisory company Andrew Hill Investment Advisors' increased position in Nvidia is reflective of its management's desire to invest in technology stocks with direct exposure to the AI ecosystem. According to the company's second-quarter report, approximately one-third of its equity holdings have exposure to AI infrastructure. That includes Nvidia.

Nvidia is an interesting case on the theme, because despite strong underlying trends in AI infrastructure investment this year, the stock actually declined 19% in the first three months of 2025. It has recovered strongly since then, and is up more than 28% year-to-date at the time of this writing.

The stock's volatility stemmed from a combination of market concerns over the sustainability of AI spending (largely dispelled by a raft of positive evidence) and worries over U.S. export limitations on technology, notably to China, which could drag on Nvidia's sales and encourage competition.

However, there appears to have been some de-escalation in the trade conflict, and Nvidia expects to ramp up sales of compliant chips to China in the second half. It's also developing other chips that comply with export controls.

As such, the market and Andrew Hill Investment Advisors are feeling more comfortable buying Nvidia stock as a play on AI/data center spending.

Glossary

13F filing: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings to the SEC.

AUM (assets under management): The total market value of assets an investment firm manages on behalf of clients.

Allocation: The proportion of a portfolio invested in a particular asset, sector, or security.

Forward P/E: Price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted future earnings, indicating how much investors are willing to pay per expected dollar of earnings.

CAGR (compound annual growth rate): The annualized growth rate of an investment over a specified period, assuming profits are reinvested.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of a stock's current price.

Data center solutions: Products and services designed to support computing, storage, and networking needs in large-scale server facilities.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs): Companies that produce components or products used in another company's end products.

Accelerated computing: Use of specialized hardware, like GPUs, to perform complex computations faster than traditional CPUs.

Autonomous systems: Technologies enabling machines or vehicles to operate independently without human intervention.

Market capitalization: The total value of a company's outstanding shares, calculated as share price times number of shares.

TTM (Trailing 12 Months): Financial data covering the most recent 12-month period, used to assess current performance.



