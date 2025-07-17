Andres Gluski Boosts Confidence With $158K Purchase Of Waste Management Stock

A significant insider buy by Andres Gluski, Board Member at Waste Management (NYSE:WM), was executed on July 16, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Gluski's recent purchase of 696 shares of Waste Management, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $158,301.

Waste Management shares are trading down 0.31% at $225.16 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

About Waste Management

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and medical waste services in the United States, operating 262 active landfills, about 506 solid and medical waste transfer stations, and 105 recycling facilities. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and medical end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Waste Management: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Waste Management's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 39.4% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Waste Management's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 1.58.

Debt Management: Waste Management's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 34.02 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.98 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 17.65, Waste Management's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Latest Ratings for WM

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform Jun 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Sector Perform Sector Perform

