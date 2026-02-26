Andrada Mining (AIM:ATM) Price Target Increased by 37.29% to 13.77

The average one-year price target for Andrada Mining (AIM:ATM) has been revised to 13.77 GBX / share. This is an increase of 37.29% from the prior estimate of 10.03 GBX dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 GBX to a high of 19.95 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 262.37% from the latest reported closing price of 3.80 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Andrada Mining. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATM is 0.05%, an increase of 44.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 50.00% to 4,062K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAKWX - John Hancock Disciplined Value Global Long holds 4,062K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.