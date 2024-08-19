Andersons Names COO Bill Krueger As CEO

(RTTNews) - The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) Monday said it named current Chief Operating Officer Bill Krueger as president and chief executive officer effective October 1, 2024.

Krueger succeeds Pat Bowe who will remain as the company's Chairman of the Board.

Bill Krueger joined Andersons in 2019 as part of its acquisition of Lansing Trade Group, where he served as president and CEO for nearly 14 years.

"Bill has been integral to our strategic growth during his tenure with The Andersons, helping to position the business to take advantage of new opportunities across the agriculture supply chain," said Bowe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.