Andersons Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Andersons Inc. (ANDE) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $0.28 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $5.58 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Andersons Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.06 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to $2.659 million from $2.718 million last year.

Andersons Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.28 Mln. vs. $5.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $2.659 Mln vs. $2.718 Mln last year.

