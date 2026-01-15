The Andersons' Director Conducts Multiple Sales to Close 2025

Key Points

A director for The Andersons Inc. conducted multiple sales throughout December 2025, which includes when he conducted five sales in one day, totaling 12,500 shares.

The company's CEO also disposed of shares around the same time of the director's flurry of trades in December.

On Dec. 10, 2025, John T. Stout Jr., Director of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE), executed a direct open-market sale of 12,500 shares, totaling approximately $647,088 in transaction value, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 12,500 Transaction value ~$647,088 Post-transaction shares (direct) 33,440.57 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.73 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price; post-transaction value based on Dec. 10, 2025 market close ($51.77).

Key questions

How does the sale relate to Stout’s historical trading activity?

This is the first open-market sale by Stout in at least two years, following a period characterized exclusively by administrative or non-sale filings.

No, while Stout does hold 4,219 shares indirectly, none of them were disposed of.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $11.60 billion Net income (TTM) $73.37 million Dividend yield 1.38% 1-year price change (as of Jan. 14, 2026) 33.91%

Company snapshot

The Andersons Inc. specializes in planting, storing, manufacturing, and merchandising a variety of agricultural products, including grains, ethanol, and plant nutrients.

It also generates revenue through commodity trading, risk management, and logistics.

Its core clients include commercial and family farmers, ethanol producers, industrial clients, and the broader agricultural market in the United States and internationally.

What this transaction means for investors

After Stout sold shares on Dec. 10, he continued to sell direct shares that month, as he sold 2,500 shares two days later, and then doubled that sale amount on Dec. 15. His total holdings after that latest transaction are 25,940.57, totaling $1.45 million.

The Andersons' President and CEO, William E. Krueger, gifted away 38,200 shares the following day. The days of insider share disposal may not impact retail investors, but for Stout, he was able to sell his shares at a time when ANDE stock was closing out 2025 strongly. The company's stock bounced back last year with an approxiamate 30% price gain after having a rough performance in 2024.

On Dec. 11, The Andersons announced its growth plan for the next two years, which includes targeting a 36% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in earnings per share (EPS) from $2.56 to $7.00 by 2028.

The agricultural manufacturer highlighted its $60M investment in an ethanol plant to boost capacity by 30M gallons, and expanding food export terminals to help achieve their goal.

The company has a lot of work to do to reach that CAGR, as it has suffered a year-over-year decline in EPS for four consecutive fiscal quarters, including a -26.25% drop in Q3 2025. The Andersons’ upcoming Q4 earnings report on Feb. 17, 2026, will help indicate if it's beginning to take the right path towards its growth plan.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, available to any buyer at prevailing market prices.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned via trusts, family members, or other entities, not directly in the individual's name.

Derivative instruments: Financial contracts whose value is based on an underlying asset, such as options or futures.

Administrative filings: SEC filings that report changes in ownership not involving a market sale or purchase, like grants or transfers.

Material reduction: A significant decrease in the amount or percentage of ownership or holdings.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, calculated by weighting each purchase by the number of shares bought.

Vertically integrated: A business model where a company controls multiple stages of its supply chain or production process.

Commodity trading: The buying and selling of raw materials like grains or metals, often on specialized exchanges.

Risk management: Strategies used to identify, assess, and minimize financial risks, especially in trading or investing.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

