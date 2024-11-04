News & Insights

Andersons To Buy Majority Of Skyland Grain For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Andersons, Inc. (ANDE), an agribusiness company announced on Monday that it has finalized the acquisition of the majority ownership in Skyland Grain, LLC, for an undisclosed sum.

This acquisition is expected to support Andersons to expand its core grain and fertilizer businesses across strategic markets, including Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Texas.

Bill Krueger, CEO of The Andersons, said: "Skyland's strong farmer relationships and core assets in grain, agronomy, cotton, and fuel, combined with our grain merchandising presence across the U.S. make this a powerful combination."

Skyland has over 7,000 active co-op members across over 50 grain and agronomy locations.

