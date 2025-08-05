Andersons (ANDE) Q2 EPS Drops 79%

Key Points Earnings per share (non-GAAP) of $0.24 for Q2 2025 fell significantly short of the $0.51 consensus estimate

Revenue rose 12% year-over-year to $3.14 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 was below the analyst estimate of $0.51.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped 33.7% year-over-year.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE), a diversified agribusiness operating across commodity trading, renewable fuels, and agricultural nutrients, released its second quarter 2025 earnings results on August 4, 2025. The quarter’s headline news was a sharp earnings miss: adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP EPS) landed at $0.24, well below the consensus non-GAAP estimate of $0.51 and down from $1.15 in the prior-year quarter (Q2 2024, non-GAAP). Net income and segment-level profitability dropped significantly. The overall quarter reflected persistent margin pressures in key business lines, despite significant strategic investments.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.24 $0.51 $1.15 (79.1 %) Revenue $3.14 billion $2.86 billion $2.80 billion 12.1 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $65.2 million $98.3 million (33.7 %) Net Income Attributable to The Andersons $7.9 million $36.0 million (78.1 %) Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes $42.9 million $88.8 million (51.7 %)

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Andersons operates three main business segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. Its Trade segment is a commodity merchandiser, buying and selling grains and oilseeds. The Renewables segment produces ethanol and co-products such as corn oil and animal feed. Nutrient & Industrial provides fertilizer and agricultural inputs to farmers and industrial clients.

Recently, Andersons has focused on expanding its presence in renewable fuels and integrating acquired assets for synergies and scale. Key success factors for the company include the ability to manage commodity price risks, effectively balance its portfolio between grain trading and value-added products, and harness regulatory trends toward renewable fuels. Strategic investments, like acquiring full ownership in ethanol production assets, are designed to increase control and potential returns while concentrating exposure to renewable fuels markets.

Quarterly Performance: Noteworthy Events and Segment Trends

But profitability (non-GAAP) fell well short of both expectations and prior-year results. Adjusted EPS dropped 79% year-over-year, falling to $0.24 (adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP) and missing the $0.51 non-GAAP analyst estimate. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 34% year-over-year, reflecting lower margins across both main operating segments.

In the Agribusiness (Trade & Nutrient) segment, gross profit rose modestly while Adjusted pre-tax income nearly halved. Nutrient product volumes and margins improved, helped by strong fertilizer demand from increased corn acreage. However, the grain side of the business continued to struggle in western markets, where weak customer demand and a surplus of grain led to low prices and muted forward contracting. Adjusted EBITDA for the Agribusiness segment fell 17.9% year-over-year, demonstrating that positive gains in nutrients could not offset ongoing challenges in grain merchandising.

The Renewables segment, which centers on ethanol production and related co-products, faced an even steeper year-over-year profit drop, with pretax income declining to $17 million from $39 million in Q2 2024. While ethanol plants operated efficiently with increased yields and higher output, profitability slid as a result of falling margins. The company cited lower board crush (the profit margin between corn and ethanol prices), higher corn costs especially in the eastern region, and increased natural gas prices. Additionally, feed and other co-product values declined.

Strategic activity was a highlight: on July 31, 2025, Andersons closed its acquisition of the remaining 49.9 % stake in The Andersons Marathon Holdings (TAMH), bringing ownership of four ethanol plants (with a capacity of 500 million gallons per year) to 100%. The deal, valued at $425 million, was funded by cash and existing credit facilities. According to management, the acquisition is expected to deliver immediate benefits to earnings per share as all plant earnings now flow directly to Andersons. Management stated they expect immediate accretion in earnings per share following the TAMH acquisition. Ongoing work on a port expansion project in Houston and continued integration of previous grain asset acquisitions mark further investment in growth and efficiency.

Capital expenditures increased to $49 million, reflecting both maintenance and investment in new projects. Andersons raised its full-year adjusted effective tax rate guidance from a range of 18–22% to 22–25%, owing to the recent TAMH acquisition, which eliminated a majority of income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Looking Ahead: Management Outlook and Key Watchpoints

Management did not provide specific financial forecasts for full-year earnings, revenue, or segment-level metrics. Leadership instead emphasized balance sheet strength, the expected positive impact from the TAMH acquisition, and potential opportunities tied to projected large crop harvests in the latter part of the year. The outlook for the Renewables segment is cautiously optimistic, with expectations for ethanol margins to improve during the summer driving season as corn costs ease and demand picks up.

Investors should monitor the company’s ability to improve segment-level margins, demonstrate tangible benefits from the expanded Renewables footprint, and achieve operational synergies from the integration of new assets. Market conditions in grain merchandising remain a significant variable, as do regulatory shifts that could impact demand for renewable fuels. While the port expansion and full consolidation of TAMH are key long-term drivers, execution risk and exposure to commodity price swings remain front and center for future quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.