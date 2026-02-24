Andersons (ANDE) Price Target Increased by 17.33% to 74.80

The average one-year price target for Andersons (NasdaqGS:ANDE) has been revised to $74.80 / share. This is an increase of 17.33% from the prior estimate of $63.75 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.86% from the latest reported closing price of $64.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Andersons. This is an decrease of 90 owner(s) or 16.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANDE is 0.13%, an increase of 11.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 36,153K shares. The put/call ratio of ANDE is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,921K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares , representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 17.87% over the last quarter.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 1,597K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares , representing an increase of 12.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 6.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,040K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 21.66% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,006K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 823K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 30.85% over the last quarter.

