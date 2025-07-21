Anders Svensson Takes Over As Hexagon AB President & CEO

(RTTNews) - Swedish industrial technology company Hexagon AB (HXGBF, HEXA-B.ST) said on Monday that Anders Svensson has officially assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer or CEO from July 20, following his appointment announcement on January 20. He takes over from Norbert Hanke, who served as interim President and CEO since November 2024.

According to the company, Hanke will now be the Group Executive Vice President, overseeing people and culture, as well as leading strategic projects, while continuing to report to Svensson and remaining on the executive management team.

Commenting on the appointment, Anders Svensson said, "Hexagon is uniquely placed to capture several disruptive growth opportunities, including autonomy, robotics, digital twins and the real-world application of AI. I look forward to working with new colleagues to build on this strong foundation for further profitable growth."

