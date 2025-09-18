Via And Waymo Partner To Bring Autonomous Ride-Hailing To Chandler Flex Microtransit Service

(RTTNews) - Via Transportation, Inc. (VIA), the provider of technology for government transit systems, and Waymo LLC, the autonomous driving technology company, announced Thursday a strategic partnership to allow government agencies leveraging Via's software to introduce Waymo's fully autonomous ride-hailing service directly into their public transit networks.

Chandler, Arizona will be the first city to benefit from this framework, integrating Waymo's service into the city's Chandler Flex microtransit service.

"Chandler Flex has already provided nearly 120,000 rides to residents, and extending our partnership with Via and Waymo ensures we continue to expand mobility options and lead with forward-looking solutions for our community," said Chandler, AZ Mayor Kevin Hartke.

Waymo now serves hundreds of thousands of paid trips each week across five cities, while Via's technology powers public transit systems for hundreds of cities in more than 30 countries worldwide.

Leveraging billions of transit-specific data points, Via's software is purpose built to enable governments to design and operate smarter, more efficient, and higher quality transit networks.

The deployment in Chandler, launching this fall, will allow users of the City's Chandler Flex microtransit service to receive rides in Waymo vehicles.

Chandler Flex leverages Via's proprietary algorithms, designed to efficiently and dynamically aggregate multiple riders into a single vehicle, to create a flexible mass transit system with routes that adapt to passenger demand in real-time.

Via's routing technology will incorporate Waymo's vehicles into its existing fleet, using Via's Scheduling Engine to understand passengers' unique travel requirements and ensure that the right vehicle is matched to every trip.

Via's operating software will enable the City to seamlessly monitor service performance, and meet Federal funding, compliance, and accessibility reporting requirements. The partnership between Waymo and Via enables other cities to easily introduce this same model to their transit networks.

