Anchor @ 65 Loads Up AvePoint, Inc. With 3.2 Million Shares

The fund increased holding by 3,243,910 shares, while the reported position value decreased by $22.98 million.

The transaction represented 11.27% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade stake: 19,910,510 shares valued at $298.86 million.

On November 13, 2025, Anchor @ 65 Pte. Ltd. disclosed a purchase of 3,243,910 AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares, though the reported position value decreased by $22.98 million.

What happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 13, 2025, Anchor @ 65 Pte. Ltd. increased its investment in AvePoint during the third quarter. The fund brought its total position to 19,910,510 shares valued at $298.86 million as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

Following the buy, AvePoint represents 61.85% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets.

Anchor @65's holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:AVPT: $298.86 million (61.85% of AUM)

NYSE:TUYA: $184.33 million (38.15% of AUM)

As of November 12, 2025, AvePoint shares were priced at $13.21, down 16.66% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by 30.02 percentage points.

The position was previously 65.12% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $393.99 million Net Income (TTM) $1.97 million Price (as of market close 2025-11-12) $13.21 One-Year Price Change (16.66%)

Company snapshot

Provides SaaS-based data management, protection, and governance software for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace, with a focus on cloud-hosted collaboration solutions.

Operates a subscription-based business model, delivering recurring revenue through cloud software licensing and managed services.

Serves enterprise and mid-market organizations seeking secure, compliant, and scalable collaboration platforms worldwide.

AvePoint, Inc. is a technology company specializing in cloud data management and protection solutions for enterprise collaboration platforms. The company leverages deep integration with Microsoft 365 and other major SaaS ecosystems to deliver compliance, governance, and backup services. Its scalable SaaS platform and focus on regulatory compliance position it as a trusted partner for organizations managing complex digital collaboration environments.

Foolish take

Anchor @ 65 is a relatively new fund that has invested in only two stocks. As previously mentioned, AvePoint is its largest holding, with Tuya, a global AI service provider and platform being its smaller position.

Despite its increasingly aggressive moves into AvePoint, the percentage of the fund is actually down to 62% versus 65% in the previous quarter.

Anchor @ 65 first bought it as it established the fund in the fourth quarter of 2024. The stock had steadily climbed since hitting its five-year low near the end of 2022.

However, since Anchor @ 65 bought into the stock, it has traded in a range. Now, the fund has doubled down on the stock as its price headed back to a level where it may have first bought this stock.

This may be a good time to buy, as AvePoint turned profitable this year. Additionally, at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 7, it trades at a level where the stock could leverage its recent profitability to resume its move higher.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments that a fund or institution manages on behalf of clients.

Reportable U.S. Equity Assets: U.S.-listed stocks that a fund is required to disclose in regulatory filings.

Position Value: The total market value of a specific investment held by a fund at a given time.

Stake: The ownership interest or proportion of shares a fund holds in a company.

Holding: An individual security or asset owned within a fund or investment portfolio.

Trailing Twelve Months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): The average annual growth rate of a value over a specified period, assuming compounding.

SaaS (Software as a Service): A software delivery model where applications are accessed online rather than installed locally.

Governance Software: Tools designed to help organizations manage compliance, policies, and oversight of data and processes.

Regulatory Compliance: Adhering to laws, regulations, and guidelines relevant to business operations.

Collaboration Platforms: Digital tools that enable teams to work together, share information, and communicate effectively.



Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.