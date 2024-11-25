News & Insights

Anax Metals Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

November 25, 2024 — 03:12 am EST

Anax Metals Limited (AU:ANX) has released an update.

Anax Metals Limited announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were successfully carried out, as decided by a shareholder poll. Key approvals included the remuneration report, re-election of director Peter Cordin, and several placement facilities and options. This outcome signals confidence in Anax’s strategic direction and management by its shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TipRanks
