News & Insights

Stocks

Anax Metals Advances with Strategic Moves and Discoveries

October 24, 2024 — 08:41 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Anax Metals Limited (AU:ANX) has released an update.

Anax Metals Limited has marked significant progress in the September 2024 quarter, highlighted by the discovery of massive sulphide mineralisation at the Evelyn site and the identification of multiple promising VMS targets. The company has also entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Artemis Resources and completed a $2.54 million capital raise to support its growth initiatives. Additionally, a commercial-scale trial for aggregate production from waste rock suggests potential new revenue streams.

For further insights into AU:ANX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.