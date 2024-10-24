Anax Metals Advances with Strategic Moves and Discoveries

Anax Metals Limited (AU:ANX) has released an update.

Anax Metals Limited has marked significant progress in the September 2024 quarter, highlighted by the discovery of massive sulphide mineralisation at the Evelyn site and the identification of multiple promising VMS targets. The company has also entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Artemis Resources and completed a $2.54 million capital raise to support its growth initiatives. Additionally, a commercial-scale trial for aggregate production from waste rock suggests potential new revenue streams.

