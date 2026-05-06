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AVXL

Anavex Life Sciences Names Terrie Kellmeyer As Interim CEO

May 06, 2026 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Wednesday announced that it has appointed Terrie Kellmeyer as its Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Kellmeyer will be taking over from Christopher Missling who departed from the company on April 30.

Terrie Kellmeyer is the company's incumbent Senior Advisor and former Senior Vice President of Clinical Development. He has nearly three decades of experience across the full spectrum of drug development and has served as the Department Head for Global Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Development, Clinical Operations, Safety, Quality Assurance and Medical Affairs at numerous healthcare companies.

In pre-market activity, AVXL shares were trading at $3.45, up 2.68% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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