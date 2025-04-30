Anavex Life Sciences Corp. to Present at The Citizens Life Sciences Conference in New York, May 2025

Anavex Life Sciences will present at The Citizens Life Sciences Conference on May 7, 2025, in New York.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced its participation in The Citizens Life Sciences Conference in New York on May 7-8, 2025. CEO Dr. Christopher U Missling will present on May 7 at 3:30 PM (ET). Anavex focuses on developing therapies for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, Rett syndrome, and various other CNS disorders. Its lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73, has shown promise in clinical trials for Alzheimer's and Rett syndrome, demonstrating potential benefits for various CNS conditions, including anticonvulsant and neuroprotective effects. Additionally, Anavex is developing ANAVEX®3-71, which targets Alzheimer's disease hallmarks and has shown beneficial effects in preclinical studies. The company's strategic goals and research endeavors are detailed further on their website and social media platforms.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, and rare diseases, including Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will present at The Citizens Life Sciences Conference, taking place in New York, NY, from May 7 – 8, 2025. Christopher U Missling, PhD, President & Chief Executive Officer will present the Company scheduled at 3:30 PM (ET) on Wednesday, May 7



About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.







Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX



®



2-73 (



blarcamesine



), has successfully completed a Phase 2a and a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson's disease dementia, and both a Phase 2 and a Phase 3 study in adult patients and one Phase 2/3 study in pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX



®



2-73 is an orally available drug candidate designed to restore cellular homeostasis by targeting SIGMAR1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX



®



2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX



®



2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. We believe that ANAVEX



®



3-71, which targets SIGMAR1 and M1 muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX



®



3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at



Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.







For Further Information:







Anavex Life Sciences Corp.





Research & Business Development





Toll-free: 1-844-689-3939





Email:



info@anavex.com









Investors:







Andrew J. Barwicki





Investor Relations





Tel: 516-662-9461





Email:



andrew@barwicki.com





