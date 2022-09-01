Markets
ANAB

AnaptysBio Reports Disappointing Results From HARP Trial

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) plunged 15% to $19.70 in after-hours on Wednesday, following disappointing topline results of the HARP study.

HARP is a phase II study evaluating Imsidolimab for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) in 149 patients.

Patients received subcutaneous monthly doses of Imsidolimab 400 mg/200mg, Imsidolimab 200 mg/100mg, or placebo for a 16-week period followed by an extension period of 16 weeks.

The primary endpoint was the mean change in inflammatory nodule and abscess (AN) lesion count from baseline at week 16. The secondary endpoint was the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response (HiSCR) measure.

Imsidolimab did not demonstrate improvement over placebo in the primary or the secondary endpoints.

The mean baseline total inflammatory nodule and abscess (AN) lesion count for the Imsidolimab high dose, the low dose, and the placebo arm were 14.0, 11.9, and 12.1, respectively.

The company plans to discontinue Imsidolimab clinical development in HS.

Imsidolimab previously demonstrated efficacy and safety in the GALLOP Phase 2 trial in generalized pustular psoriasis, a life-threatening inflammatory disease in which Imsidolimab has been granted Orphan Disease Designation.

A phase III trial evaluating Imsidolimab for the treatment of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis, dubbed GEMINI-1 GPP is ongoing, with top-line data anticipated in Q4 2023.

ANAB has traded in a range of $18.20 to $37.89 in the last 52 weeks. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $23.22, down 2.27%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANAB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular