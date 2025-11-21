AnaptysBio Approves Amended $100 Mln Stock Repurchase Plan

Markets
(RTTNews) - AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Friday said its Board has approved an amended stock repurchase plan allowing the company to buy back up to $100 million of its stock.

The repurchase plan runs through March 31, 2026.

The new authorization comes as an addition to the $6.4 million remaining under its existing $75 million program, under which the company has repurchased 3,443,188 shares, representing 11.2% of shares outstanding at the plan's start.

The company expects to end 2025 with about $300 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

A one-time $75 million commercial sales milestone is anticipated from GSK in the fourth quarter of 2025 once Jemperli reaches $1 billion in global net sales.

On Thursday, AnaptysBio closed trading 1.76% higher at $37.66 on the Nasdaq.

