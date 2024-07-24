Analyzing Pure Storage In Comparison To Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Pure Storage Background

Pure Storage Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. It generates revenue from two sources: product revenue which includes the sale of integrated storage hardware and embedded operating system software and; subscription services revenue which includes Evergreen Storage subscriptions, a unified subscription which includes Pure as-a-Service, and Cloud Block Store, and Portworx. Subscription services revenue also includes professional services offerings such as installation and implementation consulting services.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Pure Storage Inc 204.13 14.50 7.03 -2.65% $0.01 $0.5 17.68% Apple Inc 34.99 46.50 9.21 31.88% $30.74 $42.27 -4.31% Super Micro Computer Inc 43.61 9 3.86 9.85% $0.4 $0.6 200.01% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 14.99 1.23 0.96 1.46% $1.11 $2.38 3.31% NetApp Inc 27.90 23.20 4.39 27.2% $0.46 $1.18 5.5% Eastman Kodak Co 8.58 0.48 0.48 2.66% $0.06 $0.05 -10.43% AstroNova Inc 22.84 1.26 0.79 1.3% $0.0 $0.01 -6.94% Transact Technologies Inc 67.33 1.05 0.66 -2.66% $-0.0 $0.01 -52.01% Average 31.46 11.82 2.91 10.24% $4.68 $6.64 19.3%

By closely studying Pure Storage, we can observe the following trends:

Notably, the current Price to Earnings ratio for this stock, 204.13, is 6.49x above the industry norm, reflecting a higher valuation relative to the industry.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 14.5 which exceeds the industry average by 1.23x.

The Price to Sales ratio of 7.03, which is 2.42x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of -2.65% is 12.89% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $10 Million, which is 0.0x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $500 Million, which indicates 0.08x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 17.68% is significantly below the industry average of 19.3%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Pure Storage can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Pure Storage has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2.

Key Takeaways

The high PE, PB, and PS ratios of Pure Storage indicate that the company is relatively overvalued compared to its peers in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. On the other hand, the low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Pure Storage may be facing challenges in generating profits and revenue growth compared to its industry counterparts.

