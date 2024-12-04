Analyzing NVIDIA In Comparison To Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 55.37 52.12 30.79 31.13% $22.86 $26.16 93.61% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 32.02 8.43 12.69 8.36% $555.05 $439.35 38.95% Broadcom Inc 135.82 11.96 16.65 -2.77% $6.39 $8.36 47.27% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 125.65 4.04 9.55 1.36% $1.55 $3.42 17.57% Qualcomm Inc 18.19 6.87 4.72 11.46% $3.21 $5.78 18.69% Texas Instruments Inc 36.66 10.42 11.53 7.86% $2.09 $2.47 -8.41% ARM Holdings PLC 232.08 24.54 42.19 1.83% $0.11 $0.81 4.71% Micron Technology Inc 142.63 2.46 4.45 1.99% $3.63 $2.74 93.27% Analog Devices Inc 67.54 3.13 11.72 1.36% $1.12 $1.42 -10.06% Microchip Technology Inc 45.41 5.60 6.47 1.24% $0.34 $0.67 -48.37% ON Semiconductor Corp 17.32 3.46 4.12 4.75% $0.63 $0.8 -19.21% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 65.71 12.09 13.98 6.35% $0.17 $0.34 30.59% STMicroelectronics NV 10.61 1.32 1.70 1.98% $0.74 $1.23 -26.63% First Solar Inc 17.87 2.93 5.79 4.22% $0.45 $0.45 10.81% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.81 2.27 1.19 3.16% $28.59 $26.43 3.85% United Microelectronics Corp 10.70 1.50 2.40 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% Skyworks Solutions Inc 23.75 2.21 3.39 0.95% $0.18 $0.43 -15.9% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 135.61 9.07 14.22 2.67% $0.05 $0.11 33.47% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 57.14 11.43 14.35 1.03% $0.03 $0.09 -33.87% Universal Display Corp 33 4.92 12.17 4.29% $0.08 $0.13 14.57% Average 64.61 6.77 10.17 3.48% $33.38 $27.13 8.28%

Through a thorough examination of NVIDIA, we can discern the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 55.37, which is 0.86x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 52.12, which is 7.7x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 30.79, surpassing the industry average by 3.03x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 31.13% that is 27.65% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.86 Billion, which is 0.68x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $26.16 Billion, which indicates 0.96x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 93.61%, outperforming the industry average of 8.28%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity. The low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate room for improvement in operational efficiency. The high revenue growth rate signals strong performance in capturing market share.

