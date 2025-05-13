Analyzing NVIDIA In Comparison To Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 41.84 37.83 23.38 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 102.58 14.93 19.59 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 78.92 3.03 6.37 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 35.47 10.37 10.72 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.52 6.02 4.05 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 166.41 19.24 33.11 3.17% $0.22 $0.95 26.25% Analog Devices Inc 71.29 3.16 11.92 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 22.08 2.12 3.33 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 18.92 10.39 14.44 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 21.54 1.28 1.93 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.79 2.09 1.08 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 12.53 1.50 2.45 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 30.99 2.32 2.87 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% First Solar Inc 13.27 2.05 3.95 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Skyworks Solutions Inc 28.53 1.89 2.97 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1841 15.17 29.75 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 151.35 10.88 15.84 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Universal Display Corp 32.21 4.44 11.39 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Qorvo Inc 135.21 2.16 2.01 0.93% $0.14 $0.39 -5.11% Average 155.42 6.28 9.88 2.87% $4.06 $3.93 16.07%

After examining NVIDIA, the following trends can be inferred:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 41.84 , which is 0.27x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 37.83 , which is 6.02x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 23.38 , which is 2.37x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% that is 27.55% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 6.36x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 7.31x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 77.94%, which surpasses the industry average of 16.07%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating NVIDIA alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms industry peers, reflecting robust financial performance and growth prospects.

