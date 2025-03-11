Analyzing NVIDIA In Comparison To Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 36.39 32.91 20.33 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 24.81 6.79 10.06 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Broadcom Inc 85.51 12.43 16.30 8.01% $7.29 $9.0 6.13% Qualcomm Inc 16.72 6.38 4.30 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Texas Instruments Inc 35.86 10.04 10.96 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 96.63 2.72 6.13 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% ARM Holdings PLC 153.13 19.11 33.43 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 69.09 3.06 11.55 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 24.95 2.07 3.36 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Microchip Technology Inc 93.77 4.77 6.10 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 15.91 8.86 12.88 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% STMicroelectronics NV 15.09 1.28 1.77 1.95% $0.89 $1.25 -22.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 21.77 2.11 1.16 2.94% $28.59 $26.43 1.35% ON Semiconductor Corp 12.17 2.12 2.70 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% United Microelectronics Corp 10.85 1.52 2.43 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% First Solar Inc 11.07 1.79 3.40 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 22.17 1.81 2.88 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 138.70 11.83 16.57 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Universal Display Corp 33.54 4.58 11.47 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 264.57 2.05 1.88 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1315 10.67 21.25 4.95% $-0.0 $0.05 87.41% Average 123.07 5.8 9.03 6.51% $33.9 $29.56 10.69%

Through a detailed examination of NVIDIA, we can deduce the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 36.39, which is 0.3x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 32.91, which is 5.67x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 20.33, surpassing the industry average by 2.25x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42%, which is 23.91% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion, which is 0.76x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $28.72 Billion is 0.97x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 77.94% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.69%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. The high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity, while low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth rate signals strong sales performance relative to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

