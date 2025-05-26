Analyzing Microsoft In Comparison To Competitors In Software Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and its primary competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 35.15 10.50 12.58 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 36.93 26.37 8.06 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 137.82 20.74 18.50 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 106.98 17.17 14.86 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 42.64 40.41 13.05 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 26.95 7.59 4.40 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 289.69 13.36 14.71 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 104.40 23.81 7.96 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.62 2.82 5.58 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 27.90 9.95 8.15 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 48.25 6.11 3.38 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.66 13.36 1.26 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Rapid7 Inc 56.12 28.04 1.71 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% N-able Inc 97 1.89 3.11 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Average 78.38 16.28 8.06 9.47% $0.66 $1.36 11.42%

Through a thorough examination of Microsoft, we can discern the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 35.15 significantly below the industry average by 0.45x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The current Price to Book ratio of 10.5 , which is 0.64x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.58 , which is 1.56x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% is 1.2% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion is 61.68x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 35.4x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.27%, outperforming the industry average of 11.42%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Microsoft and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the company is undervalued compared to its peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies that the market values Microsoft's sales more than its earnings or assets. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance with high profitability, efficient operations, and robust revenue expansion, positioning it favorably within the sector.

