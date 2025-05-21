Analyzing Microsoft In Comparison To Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 35.41 10.58 12.67 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 37.63 26.87 8.21 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 138.65 20.86 18.61 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 109.88 20.20 16.09 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 43.12 40.86 13.20 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 27.58 7.77 4.51 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 302.07 13.93 15.34 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 106.85 24.36 8.15 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 29.10 2.87 5.67 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.24 10.07 8.24 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 49.72 6.29 3.48 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.95 13.61 1.29 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 100.50 1.96 3.22 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 56.98 28.46 1.74 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 80.48 16.78 8.29 9.51% $0.66 $1.36 11.34%

After a detailed analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become apparent:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 35.41 is 0.44x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The current Price to Book ratio of 10.58 , which is 0.63x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 12.67 , which is 1.53x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% is 1.24% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 61.68x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 35.4x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% exceeds the industry average of 11.34%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Microsoft in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft shows strong performance with high profitability and revenue growth compared to industry peers.

