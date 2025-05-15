Analyzing Meta Platforms In Comparison To Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 25.78 8.96 10.08 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 18.46 5.81 5.64 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 10.11 0.87 1.75 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Reddit Inc 25.11 10.43 15.41 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 12.09 4.75 6.13 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 38.26 3.95 8.23 3.05% $0.38 $1.51 15.4% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 23.45 6.44 1433.53 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 85.25 2.04 2.98 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 90.92 8.27 3.92 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Yelp Inc 20.06 3.59 1.97 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Weibo Corp 7.52 0.61 1.32 0.25% $0.14 $0.36 -1.48% Tripadvisor Inc 40.28 2.89 1.24 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 19.11 0.77 1.04 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Yalla Group Ltd 10.61 1.76 4.23 4.72% $0.03 $0.06 12.24% Vtex 89.17 4.76 5.24 0.34% $0.0 $0.04 2.9% Taboola.com Ltd 86 1.22 0.66 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Average 38.43 3.88 99.55 2.04% $3.62 $4.97 9.44%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become evident:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 25.78 significantly below the industry average by 0.67x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 8.96 relative to the industry average by 2.31x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio is 10.08 , which is 0.1x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% , which is 7.01% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 6.22x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 6.99x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 16.07%, which surpasses the industry average of 9.44%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium valuation based on its book value. With a low PS ratio, Meta Platforms may be considered attractively priced relative to its revenue. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong profitability and growth potential compared to industry counterparts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for META

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for META

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.