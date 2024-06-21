Analyzing Meta Platforms In Comparison To Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with nearly 4 billion family of apps monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with more than 45% coming from the US and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.86 8.51 9.27 8.17% $17.68 $29.82 27.26% Alphabet Inc 27.04 7.44 7.01 8.21% $31.82 $46.83 15.41% Baidu Inc 11.91 0.91 1.69 2.22% $7.5 $16.22 1.18% Pinterest Inc 200.05 9.56 9.29 -0.8% $-0.05 $0.56 22.8% Kanzhun Ltd 51.96 4.71 10.66 1.78% $0.1 $1.41 33.36% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 60.35 2.25 3.78 0.73% $0.06 $0.27 3.13% CarGurus Inc 86.48 4.60 3.14 3.59% $0.03 $0.17 -6.97% Tripadvisor Inc 112.19 3.03 1.43 -6.96% $0.02 $0.36 6.47% Ziff Davis Inc 41.86 1.30 1.81 0.56% $0.07 $0.27 2.39% Yelp Inc 22.93 3.36 1.97 1.92% $0.03 $0.31 6.5% Weibo Corp 6.89 0.63 1.17 1.5% $0.09 $0.31 -4.42% JOYY Inc 5.63 0.33 0.90 0.87% $0.05 $0.2 -3.27% Shutterstock Inc 15.35 2.63 1.64 3.02% $0.04 $0.13 -0.45% Getty Images Holdings Inc 47.86 2.14 1.53 2.11% $0.07 $0.16 -5.67% Bumble Inc 60.41 0.81 1.28 1.52% $0.07 $0.19 10.22% Cars.com Inc 12.33 2.68 1.89 0.16% $0.04 $0.15 7.85% Average 50.88 3.09 3.28 1.36% $2.66 $4.5 5.9%

When closely examining Meta Platforms, the following trends emerge:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 28.86 significantly below the industry average by 0.57x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 8.51, which is 2.75x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.27, surpassing the industry average by 2.83x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17%, which is 6.81% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $17.68 Billion, which is 6.65x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $29.82 Billion is 6.63x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 27.26% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 5.9%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

