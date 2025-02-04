Analyzing Apple In Comparison To Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 36.19 51.31 8.82 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 10.60 1.08 0.91 5.72% $1.44 $2.61 15.06% NetApp Inc 22.05 27.29 3.91 32.84% $0.44 $1.18 6.15% Western Digital Corp 18.62 1.85 1.41 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Pure Storage Inc 171.23 15.44 7.73 4.44% $0.11 $0.58 8.94% Super Micro Computer Inc 13.36 2.87 1.08 6.68% $0.4 $0.6 37.87% Eastman Kodak Co 10.44 0.60 0.64 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 54.26 3.32 1 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% AstroNova Inc 21.90 0.91 0.55 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 40.31 6.67 2.15 7.43% $0.42 $0.82 21.69%

Through a detailed examination of Apple, we can deduce the following trends:

At 36.19, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.9x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 51.31 relative to the industry average by 7.69x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.82, which is 4.1x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74% is 51.31% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion, which is 109.31x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $58.27 Billion is 71.06x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 3.95%, which is much lower than the industry average of 21.69%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Apple and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Apple falls in the middle of the list when considering the debt-to-equity ratio.

This indicates that the company has a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, suggesting a balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equitymix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its peers, reflecting favorable financial health and operational efficiency.

