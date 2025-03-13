Analyzing Amazon.com In Comparison To Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in comparison to its major competitors within the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.97 7.37 3.34 7.34% $38.55 $37.37 10.49% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 19.98 2.36 2.48 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 11.64 4.27 3.38 9.38% $29.18 $59.65 44.33% MercadoLibre Inc 53.19 23.36 4.89 15.3% $0.96 $2.75 37.42% JD.com Inc 10.91 1.78 0.39 4.21% $15.92 $45.04 33.26% Coupang Inc 278.38 9.80 1.34 3.76% $0.44 $2.49 21.4% eBay Inc 16.49 5.88 3.17 12.84% $0.76 $1.86 0.66% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 8.30 1.54 0.59 6.31% $1.47 $4.96 60.69% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 21.14 4.99 3.45 6.68% $0.88 $2.03 19.29% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 30.46 3.88 2.81 2.24% $0.06 $0.21 7.79% Dillard's Inc 9.87 3.21 0.89 11.41% $0.21 $0.63 41.38% Nordstrom Inc 13.91 3.51 0.27 15.51% $0.3 $1.31 24.8% Macy's Inc 6.72 0.85 0.17 7.86% $0.29 $2.04 63.31% Savers Value Village Inc 41.82 2.68 0.77 -0.44% $0.04 $0.22 5.02% Kohl's Corp 8.79 0.25 0.06 1.26% $0.28 $1.57 45.47% Hour Loop Inc 33.20 8.72 0.41 7.3% $0.0 $0.02 6.6% Average 37.65 5.14 1.67 7.24% $7.32 $16.16 27.94%

By closely examining Amazon.com, we can identify the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 35.97 significantly below the industry average by 0.96x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.37 which exceeds the industry average by 1.43x.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.34, which is 2.0x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.34% is 0.1% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.55 Billion, which is 5.27x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $37.37 Billion is 2.31x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 10.49% compared to the industry average of 27.94%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com in the Broadline Retail industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry competitors. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Amazon.com demonstrates strong performance compared to peers. However, revenue growth is relatively low, which may impact long-term valuation compared to industry benchmarks.

