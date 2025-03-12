Analyzing Amazon.com In Comparison To Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in comparison to its major competitors within the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.55 7.29 3.30 7.34% $38.55 $37.37 10.49% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 20.18 2.39 2.50 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 11.61 4.26 3.37 9.38% $29.18 $59.65 44.33% MercadoLibre Inc 52.80 23.19 4.86 15.3% $0.96 $2.75 37.42% JD.com Inc 10.98 1.79 0.39 4.21% $15.92 $45.04 33.26% Coupang Inc 274.75 9.67 1.33 3.76% $0.44 $2.49 21.4% eBay Inc 16.51 5.89 3.18 12.84% $0.76 $1.86 0.66% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 8.31 1.54 0.59 6.31% $1.47 $4.96 60.69% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 20.02 4.73 3.26 6.68% $0.88 $2.03 19.29% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 30.08 3.83 2.77 2.24% $0.06 $0.21 7.79% Dillard's Inc 9.94 3.23 0.89 11.41% $0.21 $0.63 41.38% Nordstrom Inc 13.93 3.51 0.27 15.51% $0.3 $1.31 24.8% Macy's Inc 6.62 0.84 0.17 7.86% $0.29 $2.04 63.31% Savers Value Village Inc 40.24 2.57 0.74 -0.44% $0.04 $0.22 5.02% Kohl's Corp 9.34 0.27 0.06 0.58% $0.28 $1.57 -8.49% Groupon Inc 14.16 9.71 0.73 34.72% $0.03 $0.1 -9.48% Hour Loop Inc 34.50 9.06 0.42 7.3% $0.0 $0.02 6.6% Average 35.87 5.4 1.6 8.92% $6.86 $15.16 22.22%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become clear:

At 35.55, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.99x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.29 which exceeds the industry average by 1.35x.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.3, which is 2.06x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.34% is 1.58% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.55 Billion, which is 5.62x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $37.37 Billion, which indicates 2.47x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 10.49%, which is much lower than the industry average of 22.22%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Amazon.com with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Amazon.com is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly relative to its earnings. In terms of ROE, Amazon.com shows lower profitability compared to its peers. However, its high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth indicate strong operational performance and growth potential within the industry sector.

