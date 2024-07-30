Analyzing Advanced Micro Devices In Comparison To Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Advanced Micro Devices Background

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Advanced Micro Devices Inc 202.54 4.02 10 0.22% $0.9 $2.56 2.24% NVIDIA Corp 65.30 55.86 34.88 32.31% $17.75 $20.41 262.12% Broadcom Inc 64.72 9.99 15.84 3.02% $5.58 $7.78 42.99% Qualcomm Inc 23.82 8.15 5.53 9.79% $3.08 $5.28 1.23% Texas Instruments Inc 34.99 10.71 11.50 6.59% $1.76 $2.21 -15.65% ARM Holdings PLC 487.72 27.99 45.70 4.35% $0.06 $0.89 46.6% Intel Corp 31.78 1.24 2.36 -0.36% $2.09 $5.22 8.61% Analog Devices Inc 53.13 3.20 10.87 0.85% $0.93 $1.18 -33.83% Microchip Technology Inc 25.28 7.09 6.31 2.25% $0.47 $0.79 -40.62% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 98.60 19.05 22.10 4.45% $0.1 $0.25 1.51% ON Semiconductor Corp 17.83 4.02 4.42 5.7% $0.71 $0.85 -4.95% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc 31.98 2.52 4.04 1.19% $0.54 $0.39 -15.86% First Solar Inc 23.10 3.42 6.64 3.48% $0.36 $0.35 44.83% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.46 2.33 1.21 2.62% $26.08 $23.07 2.91% United Microelectronics Corp 11.29 1.64 2.74 2.9% $24.0 $16.9 0.78% Skyworks Solutions Inc 22.11 2.96 4.16 2.91% $0.31 $0.42 -9.29% Universal Display Corp 49.62 7.29 17.79 3.86% $0.07 $0.13 26.67% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 40.41 10.82 12.18 2.15% $0.03 $0.1 -23.6% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 111.84 6.86 11.28 1.45% $0.04 $0.1 6.98% Cirrus Logic Inc 26.73 3.85 4.10 2.48% $0.07 $0.19 -0.27% Average 65.3 9.95 11.77 4.84% $4.42 $4.55 15.85%

After a detailed analysis of Advanced Micro Devices, the following trends become apparent:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 202.54 for this company is 3.1x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 4.02, which is well below the industry average by 0.4x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 10.0, which is 0.85x the industry average.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 0.22%, which is 4.62% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $900 Million is 0.2x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $2.56 Billion, which indicates 0.56x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 2.24% is significantly below the industry average of 15.85%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Advanced Micro Devices with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Advanced Micro Devices exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Advanced Micro Devices, the PE ratio is high compared to peers, indicating potentially overvalued stock. The PB and PS ratios are low, suggesting undervaluation relative to industry competitors. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Advanced Micro Devices lags behind its peers, indicating weaker financial performance and growth prospects within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry.

