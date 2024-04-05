Private Market Liquidity Explained: Why Private Investments Are Illiquid (and What That Means for Exits)



Illiquidity is a primary feature of the private market structure, and it’s essential to understand why the capital is needed and why the investment can’t be readily sold.

Long-Term Strategies Require Patient Capital

Private fund managers pursue strategies that can take years to execute. This includes things like operational improvements, turnarounds, growth initiatives, and infrastructure development and requires capital commitment that matches the duration of the strategy. If investors could redeem capital at any time, managers would have to hold liquid reserves, undermining the strategy.

Aligning Investor and Manager Time Horizons

Locking up the capital also aligns the general partner and limited partners. Unlike pooled vehicles such as mutual funds and ETFs, which are designed to offer daily liquidity4 to investors, private funds are structured to match the time horizon of the underlying assets. Committing capital enables the fund to access strategies and assets that public markets are not designed to support.Committing capital enables the fund to access strategies and assets that public markets are not designed to support.

When institutional allocators commit capital to private markets, they give up liquidity in exchange for access to investments not available on public markets.

Why Investors May Accept Reduced Flexibility

The illiquidity premium is the additional return investors may seek as compensation for committing capital over a longer time horizon. Capital that cannot be redeployed to other opportunities during the commitment period carries an opportunity cost, and investors may expect compensation for it5.

Seeking Compensation for Longer Time Horizons

As investors accept illiquidity and give up flexibility, they may seek additional return as compensation. It's debatable as to whether a meaningful “illiquidity premium” reliably materializes in practice, and, if so, how large it may be across different asset classes, strategies, and market conditions. Research by the CFA Institute examines the complexities of measuring the premium and notes that other risk factors can make it difficult to attribute excess returns solely to illiquidity6. Investors evaluating prime market associations should understand the illiquidity premium as a conceptual framework rather than a guaranteed feature of any fund or strategy.

What Happens If an Investor Needs to Exit Early?

Investors who want to exit a private market fund early have options, but they come with significant constraints.

Secondary Market Options

One option for an investor seeking to exit a private fund early is to sell the position on the secondary market. However, finding a buyer takes time, intermediaries, and requires general partner consent. This can make the process more like a negotiated transaction than selling a listed security. Pricing can also be complex, and sellers typically have to accept a discount in exchange for early liquidity. According to Jefferies' H1 2025 Global Secondary Market Review, LP-led transactions averaged approximately 90% of net asset value in the first half of 2025 results vary by asset, fund, and market conditions7.

Understanding the Trade-Offs

While the secondary market has grown substantially, it remains far less liquid than public markets. Some fund structures, such as evergreen and interval funds, offer periodic redemption windows or permit redemption requests. However, terms, frequency, and constraints can vary significantly by fund and require careful review before commitment. These vehicles have grown considerably in recent years and are an evolving part of the private markets landscape.

How Market Infrastructure Is Evolving

Changing conditions are driving the sharing of private market liquidity, and the infrastructure supporting secondary transactions and broader market access is developing.

Secondary Market Platforms and Structural Innovation

There is an expanding network of specialized intermediaries and advisory firms helping facilitate LP-led and GP-led transactions. New fund structures are also broadening the range of options available to institutional allocators. For example, evergreen vehicles and tenders that offer funds (designed to offer periodic redemption windows) have grown substantially in recent years8.

Transparency and Data Standardization

There are also efforts underway to address the opacity that historically made secondary market pricing difficult to determine. In January 2025, the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) released updated quarterly reporting templates to improve standardization of fee and performance disclosures across the industry9. Over time, better data and more consistent reporting may support more effective pricing in secondary transactions.

How Nasdaq Supports Private Market Transparency

For institutional allocators, the lack of data makes it almost impossible to evaluate private-market managers in the same way they evaluate public markets. Performance histories are less standardized, benchmarks are less consistent, and due diligence requires aggregating information across sources with varying levels of rigor.

Nasdaq eVestment™ supports institutional investors, consultants, and asset managers with an analytics platform built around private market data, manager research, and performance benchmarking. The platform is designed to help allocators apply structured, data-driven analysis to a part of the market where information asymmetry has historically been significant.

Explore how better data supports private market decisions at Nasdaq eVestment™.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are private market investments illiquid?

Private market investments are considered illiquid because they have no public exchange on which to sell. Capital is also pledged for a defined period, spanning several years, and can only be returned as the fund exits individual investments.

What does "locked in" mean for private fund investors?

Being locked in means an investor cannot withdraw committed capital from a private fund before it reaches maturity.

Can investors sell private fund holdings before the fund ends?

Investors may sell their position on the secondary market, but the process requires finding a buyer, obtaining general partner approval, and completing legal and administrative steps.

What is an illiquidity premium?

The illiquidity premium is the additional return investors may seek as compensation for committing capital over a longer time horizon with reduced flexibility.

Why do investors accept illiquidity in private markets?

Institutional allocators accept illiquidity because private market strategies require capital to be committed for longer-term growth activities, such as operational improvements or infrastructure development.

Is the secondary market for private investments growing?

Yes. The secondary market has expanded significantly, although it remains less liquid than public markets, and secondary sales frequently involve pricing discounts.

How long are investors typically committed to private funds?

Private fund commitments typically span 10 to 12 years from commitment through distribution, though terms vary by fund structure and strategy. Evergreen and semi-liquid fund structures, which have grown in recent years, may offer periodic redemption windows under different terms.

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