Analysts’ Top Communication Services Picks: IHS Holding (IHS), Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Communication Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on IHS Holding (IHS – Research Report) and Alphabet Class A (GOOGL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

IHS Holding (IHS)

In a report released today, Maurice Patrick from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on IHS Holding, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.35, close to its 52-week low of $2.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Patrick is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 48.7% success rate. Patrick covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Global A, Telia Company AB, and Helios Towers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IHS Holding with a $7.84 average price target, representing a 132.6% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $176.92, close to its 52-week high of $178.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 61.8% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Unity Software, and Duolingo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet Class A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $196.42, representing an 11.5% upside. In a report issued on May 15, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

