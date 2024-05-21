Analysts’ Top Communication Services Picks: IHS Holding (IHS), Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Communication Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on IHS Holding (IHS – Research Report) and Alphabet Class A (GOOGL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.
IHS Holding (IHS)
In a report released today, Maurice Patrick from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on IHS Holding, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.35, close to its 52-week low of $2.18.
According to TipRanks.com, Patrick is a 2-star analyst with an average return of
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IHS Holding with a $7.84 average price target, representing a 132.6% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.
Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)
Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $176.92, close to its 52-week high of $178.77.
According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of
Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet Class A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $196.42, representing an 11.5% upside. In a report issued on May 15, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.
